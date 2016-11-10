AERIAL HARDSIDE CARRY ON SPINNER

$179.99 $248.00
Newest to the Genius Pack collection, "Aerial" is a maximum size carry on with minimalist design with durable 360-degree spinner wheels, a secluded laundry compartment, interior category compartments for a think-free packing experience, integrated packing checklist, and oh it's extremely light, just 6.2 lbs. Ask a question on this product.
WHAT IT HAS:
• 360-degree durable spinner wheels
• Secluded laundry compartment
• Permanently embedded packing checklist
• Interior category compartments for socks, chargers, undergarments
• Maximum carry on size meets international and domestic requirements
• 100% aluminum telescoping handle with 2 lock positions
• Top and side easy grab handles
• Compression straps in main cavity secure bag contents
• 4 molded side feet keeps bag protected
• Rubberized push button handle for enhanced comfort
• Scratch and stain resistant
• Reinforced impact-resistant corners
• Main access zipper # 10 size
• Interior packing capacity: 43 L
• Extremely lightweight. Only 6.2 lbs!
• Dimensions: 21.5 x 14 x 9 in. including wheels and handles