AERIAL HARDSIDE CARRY ON SPINNER

$179.99 $248.00

Newest to the Genius Pack collection, "Aerial" is a maximum size carry on with minimalist design with durable 360-degree spinner wheels, a secluded laundry compartment, interior category compartments for a think-free packing experience, integrated packing checklist, and oh it's extremely light, just 6.2 lbs. Ask a question on this product.

WHAT IT HAS:

• 360-degree durable spinner wheels

• Secluded laundry compartment

• Permanently embedded packing checklist

• Interior category compartments for socks, chargers, undergarments

• Maximum carry on size meets international and domestic requirements

• 100% aluminum telescoping handle with 2 lock positions

• Top and side easy grab handles

• Compression straps in main cavity secure bag contents

• 4 molded side feet keeps bag protected

• Rubberized push button handle for enhanced comfort

• Scratch and stain resistant

• Reinforced impact-resistant corners

• Main access zipper # 10 size

• Interior packing capacity: 43 L

• Extremely lightweight. Only 6.2 lbs!

• Dimensions: 21.5 x 14 x 9 in. including wheels and handles